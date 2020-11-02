Main Page
The Termux Wiki
Tips and tricks about using Termux application and its packages.
Russian Termux Wiki translation variant is available.
Introduction
Termux is an Android terminal emulator and Linux environment application that works directly with no rooting or setup required. A minimal base system is installed automatically, additional packages are available using the package manager.
Termux APT repositories are hosted by JFrog Bintray.
- Getting started
- Collection of informational resources for newbies.
- User Interface
- How to use the app.
- Terminal Settings
- How to configure the app.
- Software
- How you can install more software.
- Hardware
- How to use an external keyboard and mouse.
- FAQ
- Frequently asked questions and answers to them.
Installation
System requirements:
- Android 7.0 - 9.0 (10.0+ may have issues)
- CPU: AArch64, ARM, i686, x86_64.
- At least 200 MB of disk space.
Please note that Termux does not support ARM devices without NEON SIMD, for example on devices based on Nvidia Tegra 2 CPUs.
Officially available for installation from these sources:
- Google Play (not receives updates since 2 Nov, 2020)
- F-Droid
- Nethunter Store
Addons
Termux has some extra features. You can add them by installing addons:
- Termux:API
- Access Android and Chrome hardware features.
- Termux:Boot
- Run script(s) when your device boots.
- Termux:Float
- Run Termux in a floating window.
- Termux:Styling
- Have color schemes and powerline-ready fonts customize the appearance of the Termux terminal.
- Termux:Tasker
- An easy way to call Termux executables from Tasker and compatible apps.
- Termux:Widget
- Start small scriptlets from the home screen.
Community
Unable to find solution in the FAQs?
Just want to get to know us?
Want help Termux developers and users out by contributing to the project?
Check out the community pages. Whether just for fun or serious work, please join us.