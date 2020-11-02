Main Page

Tips and tricks about using Termux application and its packages.

Russian Termux Wiki translation variant is available.

Introduction

IRC Weechat in Termux

Termux is an Android terminal emulator and Linux environment application that works directly with no rooting or setup required. A minimal base system is installed automatically, additional packages are available using the package manager.

Termux APT repositories are hosted by JFrog Bintray.

Getting started
Collection of informational resources for newbies.
User Interface
How to use the app.
Terminal Settings
How to configure the app.
Software
How you can install more software.
Hardware
How to use an external keyboard and mouse.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions and answers to them.

Installation

System requirements:

  • Android 7.0 - 9.0 (10.0+ may have issues)
  • CPU: AArch64, ARM, i686, x86_64.
  • At least 200 MB of disk space.


Please note that Termux does not support ARM devices without NEON SIMD, for example on devices based on Nvidia Tegra 2 CPUs.

Officially available for installation from these sources:

Addons

Termux has some extra features. You can add them by installing addons:

Termux:API
Access Android and Chrome hardware features.
Termux:Boot
Run script(s) when your device boots.
Termux:Float
Run Termux in a floating window.
Termux:Styling
Have color schemes and powerline-ready fonts customize the appearance of the Termux terminal.
Termux:Tasker
An easy way to call Termux executables from Tasker and compatible apps.
Termux:Widget
Start small scriptlets from the home screen.

Community

Unable to find solution in the FAQs?

Just want to get to know us?

Want help Termux developers and users out by contributing to the project?

Check out the community pages. Whether just for fun or serious work, please join us.

